Shareef O'Neal commits to UCLA after decommitting from Arizona

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, committed to UCLA?on Tuesday night.

Both father and son took to Instagram to share the news.

O'Neal decommitted from Arizona?on Saturday, one day after ESPN reported that FBI wiretaps intercepted phone conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, a runner for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller.

Sean Miller did not coach in Arizona's loss to Oregon on Saturday night.

O'Neal, a 6-foot-9 power forward from the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, is ranked No. 29 in the 2018 class. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit with the California Supreme AAU program last spring and summer.

UCLA entered the week with the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, consisting of five-star center? Moses Brown and ESPN 100 prospects Jules Bernard,? David Singleton III?and Tyger Campbell, as well as high-potential big man? Kenny Nwuba. The Bruins are the first school in the country to land five ESPN 100 prospects in the 2018 class.