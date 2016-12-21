Shock Linwood to skip Baylor's bowl to focus on NFL future

Baylor?senior running back Shock Linwood will skip the team's Motel 6 Cactus Bowl against Boise State?on Dec. 27 to focus on his NFL future, a Baylor spokesperson confirmed.

Linwood finishes as the all-time leading rusher in school history with 4,213 yards but is ending his college career a game early after an up-and-down season in which he broke school records but was also suspended for "attitude issues" and lost his starting job.

Linwood rushed for 751 yards and two touchdowns this season. He started only five games and was suspended for the Bears' 45-24 loss to Oklahoma in November by interim coach Jim Grobe, who said Linwood had "just not been himself."

He broke Baylor's career rushing record in September against Rice and also leaves as the school's all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns (42) and rushing yards per attempt (5.9).

His decision comes soon after two other high-profile running backs, LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, decided to sit out their team's bowl games to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Fellow Baylor running back Terence Williams (knee) is expected to be healthy enough to play against the Broncos. Williams, a sophomore, leads the Bears with 945 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season.