Shooting at alma mater saddens Anthony Rizzo; Steve Kerr calls for change

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, an alumnus of the South Florida high school where officials say at least 17 people have died in a shooting attack, sent his condolences and encouragement Wednesday on Twitter while sounding a note of alarm.

Rizzo, who in November donated $150,000 to his alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the installation of lights for baseball and softball fields, said he hoped the people of Parkland, Florida, would come together in "this darkest of times."

Rizzo, 28, was selected out of Stoneman Douglas by the? Boston Red Sox?in the sixth round of the 2007 draft.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, known for speaking out on social issues, weighed in on the shooting prior to Wednesday night's game at Portland.

"It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools; it doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater," Kerr said. "It's not enough apparently to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country, to actually do anything. That's demoralizing."

Miami Heat?guard? Dwyane Wade and coach Erik Spoelstra also discussed the shooting, prior to a 104-102 loss to the host? Philadelphia 76ers?on Wednesday night.

"It's very unfortunate, all the families dealing with the unknown of what's going on with their kids, our prayers go out to them," Wade said. "The families that have been affected by this incident, our prayers go out to them, it's so unfortunate."

Added Spoelstra: "It's horrifying as we're finding more information about it, I just want them to know we're thinking about them. It makes this game feel totally insignificant. And it's just mind-boggling."

The? University of Florida?held a moment of silence Wednesday night prior to its basketball game in Gainesville against Georgia.

The Broward County sheriff said a 19-year-old suspect identified as Nikolas Cruz was in custody and investigators were starting to investigate the attack at the school.?

The suspect, a former student, was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons, Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Most of the fatalities were inside the building, though some were found fatally shot outside.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.