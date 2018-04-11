Sidney Crosby signs messages to Broncos bus survivors

Pittsburgh Penguins center? Sidney Crosby?has signed personal messages to each of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors.

Crosby also asked Penguins equipment manager Dana Heinze to make a Penguins jersey with the name "BRONCOS" on the back; Crosby had each of his Penguins teammates sign the jersey and sent it to Humboldt.

Crosby is the latest NHL player to express support for the junior hockey team that was involved in a fatal bus crash on Friday. Fifteen people, including the head coach, players and the bus driver, died, and 14 others were injured.

As of Monday, 12 individuals remained in the hospital, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Four of the patients are in critical condition, four patients are in serious condition and four patients are in stable condition.

On Sunday, those in the hospital received visits from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Calgary Flames coach Glen Gulutzan, Edmonton Oilers coach Todd Mclellan and former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, who was a survivor of the 1986 bus crash involving the Swift Current Broncos junior hockey team.

Dozens of NHL players have posted photos of their hockey sticks sitting outside their front door as a tribute to the deceased Humboldt players, joining a viral social media trend.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter penned a tribute to one of the victims, Adam Herold, upon finding out the 16-year-old defenseman modeled his game after him.

"It's extremely humbling and emotional to hear that Adam Herold told his teammates before every game that he wanted to emulate my play," Suter wrote in a post he shared on social media. "I wish this wasn't how I found out; I wish he could've told me as he lined up alongside me on NHL ice in a few years."

As the regular season ended over the weekend, several NHL teams paid tribute on the ice -- including the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks, who on Saturday wore "BRONCOS" on the back of their jerseys instead of their own names .