Sixers waive veteran Gerald Henderson

The Philadelphia 76ers have waived veteran shooting guard Gerald Henderson, the team announced Friday.

Henderson, who averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in his only season with the Sixers, was due to make $9 million if he wasn't waived prior to the deadline Friday.

The 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Henderson has career averages of 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds with Philadelphia, Portland and Charlotte.

He played high school basketball in the Philadelphia area at Episcopal Academy. His father, Gerald Henderson Sr., also played for the 76ers in 134 games during the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons as part of his 13-year NBA career.