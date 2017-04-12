Source: Browns have not yet made up minds on top overall pick

The Cleveland Browns have not made up their minds about who to select with the first overall pick in the NFL draft, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. The Browns' decision appears to be between defensive end? Myles Garrett and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the source said.

Another NFL executive of a team that has a top-10 pick said, "Don't be surprised if Myles Garrett isn't the No. 1 pick."

Garrett, out of Texas A&M, has become the consensus choice for most draft analysts as the draft's best player and the likely first pick. He and Cleveland coach Hue Jackson have shared a private dinner, and Garrett told ESPN The Magazine that Jackson said he would be happy to draft him.

North Carolina's Trubisky jumped up draft boards after starting for the first time last season for the Tar Heels.

Cleveland already has three quarterbacks on its roster who are 26 years old or younger in Cody Kessler (23), Kevin Hogan (24) and the recently acquired Brock Osweiler (26).

If the Browns pass on Trubisky, he might not fall further than the second pick.?

The? 49ers?own the No. 2 selection, and San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello both flew to North Carolina to work out Trubisky on Thursday.

Trubisky is the only quarterback that Shanahan, a former offensive coordinator, has personally worked, a source told Schefter.

The draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.