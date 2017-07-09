Source: David Griffin pulls name out of Knicks' front office search

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin has pulled his name out of the New York Knicks' front office search, a source told The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

Griffin turned away from the opportunity because he and the Knicks couldn't agree on a role, a source said. He and the Knicks "just couldn't make it work," a source with knowledge of the talks told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The issue came down to finding a proper role for Griffin while Steve Mills continues to work for the team.?

Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Knicks and Griffin were at odds over Griffin not having full authority on basketball decisions and over Griffin's preference to bring in his own staff. No formal contract offer was made.

Griffin has been in New York City since last Friday's meeting with the Knicks, in the wake of Phil Jackson's departure as president of basketball operations.

Griffin is expected to do television basketball analysis next season and has no other possible NBA job opportunities at the moment.

Griffin has a trusted inner circle of front-office and scouting personnel who played a part in building the Cavaliers' roster into one that went to three consecutive NBA Finals and won the 2016 championship.

Griffin spent three years as the Cavaliers' general manager, beginning in 2014, until his departure in late June. He was an assistant GM with the Cavaliers before then, going to Cleveland after rising from an intern to a top front-office executive over 17 years with the Phoenix Suns.