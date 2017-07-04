Source: Jamal Crawford preference is to play for Lakers

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball?with the Los Angeles Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

The source said Crawford's preference is to be waived by the LA Clippers to become a free agent.

With his family based in Los Angeles and a solid relationship already in place with Ball, Crawford would like to sign as a free agent with the Lakers.

The Lakers have strong interest in signing Crawford as well, a source said, and have the money to do so. The Lakers will have $17.2 million in room if the cap holds of Thomas Robinson, Tyler Ennis, Nick Young and Metta World Peace are released.

Crawford could possibly start at shooting guard for the Lakers and be a big help as a mentor and shot-maker for the assist-creating Ball.

While Crawford is intrigued by playing for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, they don't have much left to offer financially. All they have to offer a free agent is a $5.2 million midlevel exception.

Crawford is slated to make $14.2 million on his contact next season and $3 million is guaranteed on his $14.5 million contract for the 2018-19 season.