NC State coach Mark Gottfried has been fired Thursday, a source told ESPN.

The Wolfpack lost 97-73 at home to the 10th-ranked Tar Heels on Tuesday to fall to 14-13 overall and 3-11 in ACC play.

Gottfried, 53, was hired by athletic director Debbie Yow in 2011 and proceeded to go to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, including a pair of Sweet 16 appearances. He had three years -- worth an estimated $2.3 million -- on his deal.