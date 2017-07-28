Source: Rams DT Aaron Donald misses training camp reporting deadline

Los Angeles Rams players were due to report to the team's training camp at 11 a.m. PT on Friday at UC Irvine but star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has yet to show up, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams and Donald have been in contract negotiations, a situation general manager Les Snead described on Thursday as "delicate" and "complicated."

Donald, who seeks higher compensation for his stellar defensive play despite being two years away from free agency, was not present during the three weeks of organized team activities earlier this spring.

He avoided a fine by showing up to the mandatory three-day veteran minicamp, but only worked out on his own. The Rams practice as a team in training camp for the first time on Saturday. If Donald doesn't show up, he faces daily $40,000 fines.

Snead said on Thursday that agreeing to an extension with Donald is "still a priority."

"And that's been a priority for us then [during the offseason program], this summer, and even as we head into camp."

ESPN Rams reporter Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.