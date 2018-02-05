Source: Todd Frazier staying close to home, signs 2-year deal with Mets

Free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier has signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Mets, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

The deal, first reported by the Athletic, is pending a physical.

Frazier, 31, had inked a $12 million, one-year deal with the? White Sox?last season.?They traded him to the Yankees in late July.?

Frazier, who is from New Jersey, was received warmly when he returned to the New York City area. His move to the crosstown rivals keeps him close to home.?

He replaced Chase Headley at third base as the Yankees liked Frazier's defense over Headley's. Frazier, known for his big, effusive personality, immediately had an impact in the clubhouse; he took on a leadership role, which is unusual for a player who arrived during the season in a trade. Overall, Frazier hit .213 with 27 homers and 76 RBIs in 147 games.

Frazier began his major league career in Cincinnati, where he became a two-time National League All-Star. The Reds traded Frazier to the White Sox prior to the 2016 season. He played in Chicago until this past July, when he became a Yankee.

Frazier won the Home Run Derby in 2015. He led Toms River (New Jersey) to the Little League World Series title in 1998.

Information from ESPN's Andrew Marchand was used in this report.