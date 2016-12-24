Sources: A.J. Green unhappy with team's decision not to play him

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green?continues to be hampered by a hamstring injury and is not expected to play in either of the team's final two games, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Sources told ESPN's Bob Holtzman on Saturday that Green, who had been optimistic all week that he would play?Saturday against the? Houston Texans,?was pulled from a team meeting and told that he would sit out. The sources said Green was not happy?with the team's decision and that he did not return to the meeting.

Green has not played since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear two snaps into the Bengals' Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills. In addition to Saturday's game, he will miss next week's regular-season finale against the? Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals have a history of bringing injured players back slowly, a philosophy cultivated by owner Mike Brown.

"Mike Brown doesn't want them to play next week; he wants them to play next year," Marvin Lewis told ESPN in December. "These guys are very lucky here. Sometimes they don't realize that. He's concerned with their health beyond their career. ... Most people aren't concerned about that."

Green on Thursday?said there was never a thought to ending his season early.?

"I'm not the type of guy to try to just shut it down, just to bail on my team because we're not having the season we wanted to have," Green said Thursday. "That's like a cowardly move to me. If I'm healthy, I'm going to play. And I feel like I'm healthy."

Voted to his sixth straight Pro Bowl this week, Green is 36 yards away from his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. He was having one of the best seasons of his career prior to the injury, and his 96.4 yards per game is a personal best.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.