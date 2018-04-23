Sources: Alvin Gentry's 2018-19 option picked up by Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have informed coach Alvin Gentry that the franchise is guaranteeing his contract for the 2018-19 season, league sources told ESPN.

General manager Dell Demps told Gentry of the Pelicans' decision prior to the opening-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources said.

The Pelicans' assistant coaching staff, including associate head coach Darren Erman, Chris Finch and Fred Vinson, also had their contract options picked up, league sources said. Gentry signed an original four-year deal with a team option in 2015.

New Orleans will play the winner of the Golden State- San Antonio?series in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors lead 3-1.

Gentry, 63, led the Pelicans to a 48-34 regular season and a sixth seed in the Western Conference before a 4-0 series victory over Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

Gentry had gone 64-100 in his first two seasons as Pelicans coach.