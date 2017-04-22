Sources: Duke freshman Frank Jackson to enter NBA draft, won't sign agent

Duke freshman guard Frank Jackson will declare for the NBA draft but will not sign with an agent, sources told ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

The news was first reported by the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Jackson, who will turn 19 in May, averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds this past season for the Blue Devils, who lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

He will be the fourth Duke underclassman to enter the draft, joining Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard and Harry Giles.

The Blue Devils also are losing seniors Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones to graduation.? Grayson Allen announced earlier this week that he will return for his senior season.

Duke also will bring in a stellar recruiting class next season, and the class could get even stronger if Trevon Duval, the No. 1-ranked point guard in the ESPN 100, chooses the Blue Devils.

In addition to Duke, Duval is weighing offers from Arizona, Baylor, Kansas and Seton Hall.