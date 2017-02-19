Sources: Kings strongly considering trading DeMarcus Cousins to Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings are strongly considering a trade offer from the New Orleans Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins in which they would receive two future first-round picks and Buddy Hield, according to league sources.

"It is getting close," one source close to the talks told ESPN.

But Cousins' agent, Jarinn Akana, told ESPN on Sunday night that Cousins would likely decline to sign a contract extension this summer with any team that trades for him before Thursday's trade deadline.

"I have spoken many times recently with [Kings owner] Vivek [Ranadive] and [general manager] Vlade [Divac] about DeMarcus' future with the Kings," Akana told ESPN.

"They have assured me, and DeMarcus, that the Kings won't trade him, and are committed to signing DeMarcus long term. In fact, Vlade has gone on record saying exactly the same thing. If the Kings flip-flop on what they committed, that is on them.

"Under the circumstances and given the Kings' commitments, I would find it highly unlikely that DeMarcus would re-sign with a team that trades for him at this point.?"

A league source told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that the Kings are "going back and forth" on whether to trade Cousins.

"Vivek isn't sure what he's going to do," the source told MacMahon.

On Feb. 6, Divac told ESPN, "We're not trading DeMarcus ... we hope he's here for a long time."

The Pelicans have made inquiries about Cousins, as well as Indiana Pacers star Paul George, ahead of Thursday's trade deadline in the hopes of landing another All-Star to pair with franchise player, and newly minted All-Star Game MVP, Anthony Davis, league sources told ESPN's Justin Verrier

The Los Angeles Lakers were also engaged in Cousins trade talks with the Kings, but felt Sacramento's asking price was too high, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.