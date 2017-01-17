Sources: Phil Jackson asks Carmelo Anthony if he wants to stay with Knicks

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson met with Carmelo Anthony on Tuesday and asked the embattled star if he wants to remain with the team, multiple sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The meeting took place two days after the publication of a critical column by Charley Rosen, a longtime confidant of Jackson who wrote that Anthony "has outlived his usefulness of the Knicks."

Anthony has publicly stated that he has not considered waiving his no-trade clause and said Monday that he has proven his loyalty to the Knicks.

Anthony has appeared annoyed when addressing the situation with the media in recent days, specifically when asked about the insinuation from Jackson's confidant that he was no longer valuable to the team.

"If that's the case, if that's where it's coming from, that side, I guess it's a conversation we should have,'' Anthony said Sunday. "If they feel my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have."