Spurs coach Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard likely out for Game 4

On the brink of elimination, the San Antonio Spurs will likely have to play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals without MVP candidate? Kawhi Leonard, coach Gregg Popovich said.

Popovich told reporters that Leonard is "likely out" Monday with his injured left ankle suffered in the series opener.

Leonard has not played the past two games after he aggravated the injury by landing on the foot of the Warriors'? Zaza Pachulia?following a jump shot.

When Leonard originally suffered the ankle injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, a source said the club will always prioritize a player's long-term health over single games, a franchise practice that dates back to the early Tim Duncan years.

The Warriors lead the Western Conference finals 3-0 following their 120-108 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.