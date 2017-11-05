Spurs hold moment of silence before Sunday's game for Sutherland Springs shooting

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Spurs honored the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with a moment of silence before their matchup against the Phoenix Suns?at the AT&T Center.

A man opened fire inside a church in the small town on Sunday, killing more than 20 people and wounding at least 10 others before he was killed or killed himself, authorities say.?

Sutherland Springs is just 31 miles southeast of the AT&T Center in San Antonio.?

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't address the incident during his pregame media availability, but multiple sources said the coach expressed sadness regarding the events. Popovich's pregame availability lasted less than one minute, as he responded to three questions with one-word answers.

Spurs center Pau Gasol addressed the mass shooting minutes before tip-off, while guard Manu Ginobili -- who sat out Sunday's game to rest -- plopped down in his seat and shook his head in response to the shooting.?

"To me, it's gotten out of control. In this situation, the laws, the gun regulations, they need to be addressed. It's anywhere: concerts, schools, churches, kids. This is devastating, but it's a reality. It needs to be addressed. I'm unaware of how, and the powers behind all the gun laws and the gun organizations in this country," Gasol said. "But you need to protect the innocent. This happened down the road. It could have happened to any of us. It could happen in the supermarket next time. It could happen anywhere. It's gotten to the point that it's really worrisome, really worrisome."?

Gasol continued: "Isn't a basketball game safe? I hope, because nothing has happened yet. I think there are measures of security that prevent that from happening, luckily. But what's next? That's what you have to wonder. It's too repetitive. It's not something that happens once every 20 years. It seems like it happens, like, once every week or every two weeks.

"At what point do we say, 'Enough'? I don't know. I know it's a delicate subject. But I hate for innocent people to get killed and for families to pay that price and carry that burden for the rest of their lives -- and the pain. It's just sad, just really sad."