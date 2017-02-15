Stephen Curry disagrees with Under Armour CEO about Donald Trump

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, responding to Under Armour's CEO calling President Donald Trump an "asset" to the United States earlier this week, jokingly told The Mercury News that he agreed -- if you remove "the ET from asset."

Curry is one of Under Armour's most high-profile spokesmen, with a deal that pays him at least $15?million annually -- and gives him a stake in the shoe and apparel company through 2024.

On Tuesday, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank expressed support for Trump in a CNBC interview, saying: "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country."

The comments quickly became a hot topic on social media, with a hashtag calling for a boycott of the company. Plank released a statement Wednesday clarifying his comments, saying they were from a business perspective and not reflective of the company's social stance.?

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone, with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," Curry told The Mercury News on Wednesday. "Based off the release that KP sent out this morning and what he told me last night, that's the Under Armour that I know. That's the brand I know he's built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I'm standing on."?

Curry's business last year for Under Armour was worth $200 million, sources told ESPN, but some estimates of his value to the company are much higher. ?

Asked if he would consider leaving the company if he didn't like its direction, Curry did not dismiss the possibility.

"If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don't have my best intentions, they don't have the right attitude about taking care of people," Curry said. "If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am. So that's a decision I will make every single day when I wake up.

"If something is not in line with what I'm about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect."

Curry said Under Armour working with Trump doesn't affect his deal with the company and that he is more concerned about it adopting Trump's values.

"It's a fine line, but it's about how we're operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for," Curry said. "He's the president. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it's only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That's not the priority. It's about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a quick joke then turned serious when asked about what his star player said.?

"First of all, as [Warriors PR head Raymond Ridder] just said, Steph is one of our best assets," Kerr said.?

"Our players are grown men. They have a microphone in front of them every day. They're welcome to say whatever they want. I'm proud of them. They've done an amazing job of representing themselves and our team. This is a time when people are speaking out. This is a time when activism is into the forefront, all over the map. It's an open forum, so players can say whatever they want."

Speaking after the Warriors' 123-92 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Curry called it "an interesting day, but not a distraction."

"I rather not be in that position, obviously," Curry said. "But at the end of the day when you need to speak for yourself and make it known how you feel, you don't shy away from those opportunities in making sure that I need to say what I needed to say."

Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, who helped recruit Curry to Under Armour, offered a different take than the Warriors All-Star, calling Trump's business background beneficial to the country.

"Have a businessman in office, because that's the way the world's trending," Bazemore told Sporting News. "Even in the NBA, there's more business and entrepreneurship in athletics these days. And I'm living proof you take care of your brand, good things happen to you.?

"We've been living some stuff that's been written for 200 to 300 years. The world has changed. The world has gotten a little smarter. It's good that we have somebody that's hip in that aspect to try to change it."

In Plank's statement Wednesday morning, he distanced himself from support of some of Trump's policies, saying, "We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.

"We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team and our community."

Under Armour said Wednesday night it would have no comment on Curry's remarks.

Information from ESPN's Darren Rovell and Chris Haynes was used in this report.