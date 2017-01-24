Stephen Curry, Warriors still top NBA merchandise sales

Despite losing last season's title to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors remain the NBA's merchandising leader in stores, while Stephen Curry still has the best-selling jersey over LeBron James.

The numbers were announced Tuesday morning by the league, with sales data based on sales on NBAStore.com from October through December.

After Curry and James, new Warriors addition? Kevin Durant was at No. 3 in jersey sales, followed by Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.

Curry is currently the best-selling jersey in 43 states, according to Fanatics, which manages both the league's official store and its store in Manhattan. No other player has the best-selling jersey in more than one state.

LeBron has the best-selling jersey in Ohio, and Westbrook has Oklahoma locked up. Damian Lillard owns Oregon, Jimmy Butler is tops in Illinois, Kristaps Porzingis leads in New York, Karl-Anthony Towns is most popular in Minnesota, and Giannis Antetokounmpo rules Wisconsin.

The current list has Antetokounmpo ranked among the top 15 jerseys for the first time. The Milwaukee Bucks?forward finished 14th, one spot ahead of Carmelo Anthony.

Despite their poor play and no player in the top 15, the Los Angeles Lakers were the third-best-selling team, followed by the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks.

The Bulls have two players in the top 10 in jersey sales:? Dwyane Wade (sixth) and Butler (ninth). The Knicks have Porzingis (seventh), Derrick Rose (No. 10) and Anthony.