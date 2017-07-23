Stephen Strasburg taken out as precaution with arm stiffness

Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was removed from Sunday's game in Arizona after only two innings after experiencing some stiffness in his throwing arm, according to manager Dusty Baker.

Baker said the 29-year-old right-hander was taken out as a precaution and would be evaluated by team doctors Tuesday after the Nationals return to Washington.

"We think he's OK," Baker said following his team's 6-2 win.?

Strasburg had noticeable problems with his command in the second inning, walking the No. 8 and 9 batters in the Diamondbacks' lineup.

The Nationals scored four runs in the first inning off Robbie Ray and led 5-0 when Strasburg departed.

Strasburg threw 51 pitches, 29 of them strikes, in his shortest outing of the season. He entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 3.21 ERA. Strasburg has an injury history, including undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2010.

The Nationals also lost reliever Enny Romero to an apparent injury with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He had thrown 1? innings, allowing two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He has a 3.63 ERA on the season.

Sunday was a tough day for top starters. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw also left his start after two innings because of right lower back tightness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?