Steve Kerr to watch Game 1 of Western Conference Finals from Warriors' locker room

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be at Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Sunday afternoon at Oracle Arena, the first game he'll attend since taking an indefinite leave of absence in the middle of the first round because of complications from back surgery almost two years ago.

Interim coach Mike Brown told ESPN that Kerr plans to watch the game from the Warriors' locker room.

Kerr attended his first full practice Saturday since taking that leave of absence; however, the Warriors maintain there is still no timetable for his return.

Steph Curry said it was great to see Kerr's face and hear his voice at practice.

"He's obviously been doing his homework in between," Curry said Saturday. "His downtime is to help us get prepared for the series, and you know he misses being around the day-to-day routine, the atmosphere, practice and locker rooms and games and all that. So for him to even just have the energy and ability to be here means a lot. Hopefully, he's feeling better."?

Kerr had been at Duke University Medical Center receiving treatment for his symptoms, which include headaches, nausea and blurred vision, during the Warriors' second-round series against the Jazz.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who talks to Kerr regularly, spoke Sunday about Kerr's recent health struggle.

"He's gone through hell," Popovich said. "I'm sure most people don't really know, and I'll leave that to him to describe as much as he wants to describe. It's been very difficult for him, and he's shown a lot of courage getting through what he's gotten through."

ESPN's Chris Haynes contributed to this report.