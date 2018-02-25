Stoneman Douglas wins twice Sunday to earn hockey title

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has won the Lightning High School Hockey League Tier 1 state title with a 7-4 victory Sunday over Jesuit.

Fourth-seeded Stoneman Douglas upset top-seeded East Lake 3-1 in an elimination game Sunday morning before rolling to the victory over Jesuit later in the day.

The league is sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida, not the school or the state of Florida's high school athletics.

Stoneman Douglas won the championship 11 days after the shooting deaths of 17 people, mostly students, at the school.