Terrance 'Pot Roast' Knighton retiring after seven NFL seasons

After seven seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton is retiring at age 30 to pursue a career in coaching, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter.?

The 6-foot-3, 355-pound Knighton did not play during the 2016 season after being cut by the New England Patriots in late August. He had signed a one-year deal with the team just months earlier.?

A third-round draft pick out of Temple in 2009,?Knighton spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Denver Broncos in 2013 and 2014, reaching the Super Bowl in his second season there. And he moved over to the NFC in 2015, playing one season with the Washington Redskins.?

Knighton finishes his career with 14 sacks, 7.5 of which took place with Jacksonville.