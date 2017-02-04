Terrell Owens doesn't make Pro Football Hall of Fame, rips process

Terrell Owens did not get voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, with the former wide receiver calling the selection process flawed in a pair of tweets posted before the official announcement was made.?

Owens did not elaborate on why he thought the process is flawed.?

The 43-year-old was in his second year as one of 15 finalists.

He has been a controversial candidate, having played for five teams over 15 seasons on the way to 15,934 receiving yards (second-most all time) and 153 receiving touchdowns (third-most all time).

The seven-person Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was announced Saturday night. The five modern-era players to make it were LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Jason Taylor, Terrell Davis and Morten Andersen.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the Hall as a contributor, and former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley was voted in as a seniors committee candidate.

The class will be enshrined Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

A panel of 46 media members and two current Hall of Famers, James Lofton and Dan Fouts, trimmed the list of finalists to 10 and then five Saturday. Owens reportedly did not make the final 10. The last five, meanwhile, were then voted in on a yes-or-no basis.

Owens had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons. The five-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler had nine 1,000-yard seasons over an 11-year span and eight seasons with double-digit touchdown receptions.

He also led the NFL in touchdown catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in '02, 13 in '06). ?

Owens continued to rant against the Hall on Twitter later Saturday night, saying: "HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point."?

He did, however, congratulate the 2017 class.?

Other notables not to make the Hall this year were wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Alan Faneca, cornerback Ty Law, safety John Lynch and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue.?