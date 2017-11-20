Terry Glenn dies at 43 after involvement in suspected car crash

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died after being involved in a suspected car crash in Texas, the Dallas County medical examiner's office said. He was 43.

The medical examiner's office said Glenn died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas early Monday morning.

The Irving (Texas) Police Department confirmed to ESPN that an accident occurred at 12:18 a.m. local time Monday and that the driver was killed, but it did not release the victim's name.

According to police, the car was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Highway 114, left its travel lane and crashed into a concrete barrier that divides the express lanes from the local lanes.?The driver was ejected from the car, and a passenger suffered minor injuries, police told ESPN.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Glenn played parts of 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and? Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl in 1999 as a member of the Patriots.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who was Glenn's teammate with both the Patriots and Cowboys, was among those to tweet condolences Monday.

Glenn was selected by the Patriots with the seventh overall draft pick in 1996 and helped New England reach the Super Bowl later that season. He had four seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, two with the Patriots and two with the Cowboys.