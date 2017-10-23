Texans LT Duane Brown ends holdout, won't be traded

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown has ended his holdout and reported to NRG Stadium, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Brown missed the Texans' voluntary and mandatory offseason programs and did not report to The Greenbrier at the start of training camp. Brown told reporters in September that he "definitely" planned to play football this year.

Brown has two years remaining on his six-year, $53.4 million contract but does not have any guaranteed money left in the remaining two years. Brown lost almost $553,000 a week in game checks for each of the six games he missed.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans considered trading Brown and spoke to teams such as the Seahawks, but nothing materialized. Brown will not be traded, and he could play as early as this week.

Brown needed to be on the Texans' 53-man roster for six games in order to accrue the season.

Chris Clark, who has started at left tackle since Week 2, is out with a calf strain. When both Brown and Clark are able to play, Clark could slide to right tackle, as he did after Derek Newton tore the patellar tendons in both knees in Week 7 of the 2016 season.