Texans to start QB Brock Osweiler in wild-card game vs. Raiders

HOUSTON -- Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans in the playoff game Saturday against the Oakland Raiders.

Osweiler replaced Tom Savage early in the second quarter Sunday in the loss to the Tennessee Titans after Savage left with a concussion. To play on Saturday, Savage would have had to clear the NFL's concussion protocol.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday he wanted the quarterback who is going to start to get most of the reps in practice this week.

On Sunday, Osweiler was 21-of-40 for 253 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw an interception and also ran for a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Savage was 5-of-8 for 25 yards and a fumble before he was injured.

Osweiler started the first 14 games of the season for the Texans, but he was benched for Savage in Houston's Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars after he threw two interceptions in the first half. Sunday's loss was just Savage's second career NFL start.

The Texans signed Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason, but he has struggled this season with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games.