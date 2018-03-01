Texas Wesleyan fires Mike Jeffcoat for rejecting recruit over Colorado pot laws

Texas Wesleyan University has fired baseball coach? Mike Jeffcoat?for sending an email to a high school prospect saying the school doesn't?recruit players from the state of Colorado because of failed drug tests.

Jeffcoat, a former MLB pitcher, was fired for "his remarks as well as the NAIA violations under his watch," university president Fred Slabach told reporters Thursday.

"This university and its athletic program does not discriminate on the basis of the public policy of any state," Slabach said. "We look at the individual student. We care about those students."

Jeffcoat wrote an email to 18-year-old Gavin Bell, a senior at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, Colorado, thanking him for his interest in the program.

"Unfortunately, we are not recruiting players from the state of Colorado," Jeffcoat's email said. "In the past, players have had trouble passing our drug test. We have made a decision to not take a chance on student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians. Best of luck wherever you decide to play."

In an interview with KCNC-TV in Denver, Bell said he "didn't know what to think" when he saw the letter from Jeffcoat.

"My intention really wasn't to do anything to hurt anybody or get anybody fired," Bell told the station. "It was just me talking to my coaches and my loved ones about what do I do with this.

"What does it have to do with anything with me playing baseball because of past encounters and not taking a chance with me."

Jeffcoat was hired in 2002 by Texas Wesleyan, which is located in Fort Worth. He spent 10 seasons in the majors, including six with the? Texas Rangers, before retiring after the 1994 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.