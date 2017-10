Thunder charter plane dented en route to Chicago, lands safely

As the Oklahoma City Thunder exited their team charter after landing in Chicago shortly after 1 a.m. CT on Saturday, they were greeted by a surprising sight: a large dent in the nose of the plane.

Multiple players took to social media to post about the bizarre situation, but the team says everyone is safe and sound, and the flight landed as planned and on schedule at Midway Airport.

Carmelo Anthony posted an image of the dented plane with the caption, "What could we have possibly hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is safe, though."

The Thunder played the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and left around 11:30 p.m. to fly to Chicago where they play the Bulls on Saturday.

As for the cause, it's currently unknown. A email request for comment from Delta Airlines was not immediately returned.?

A team official said the flight was a little rough, but not extreme or out of the ordinary.