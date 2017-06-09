Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: Complete coverage

Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.
Analysis: Woods arrested on Memorial Day
The 14-time major champion released a statement saying alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.
- O'Connor: Tiger Woods is lost, in every literal and figurative way
- Sobel: The latest Tiger Woods news is just plain sad
- Video: SVP is pulling for Tiger to take care of himself
- Video: Jason Day backs Woods to return to his best
- Video: SVP concerned about Tiger's support system
- Video: Woods case not open and shut for prosecutors
- Video: Russillo Show -- DUI arrest another setback for Tiger
- Video: Another sad chapter in Woods' career
- Video: North -- Tiger DUI is 'saddening and disappointing'
Latest news:
- Video shows Tiger Woods taking breathalyzer exam after arrest
- Video: Woods takes a blood alcohol test
- Kaymer: Tiger Woods criticism unfair, disrespectful
- Tiger confused, unsteady in dash-cam video
- Video: Dash-cam footage of Tiger's arrest
- Woods found asleep in car at time of arrest; no alcohol found in breath test
- Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods 'needs our help'
- Tiger arrested on DUI charge in Florida
- Tiger Woods DUI Investigation Report
- Tiger Woods career timeline