Tiger Woods' DUI arrest: Complete coverage

Jun 9, 2017, 9:15 PM ET
Tiger Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 29. His arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

The 14-time major champion released a statement saying alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

Latest news:

  • Woods found asleep in car at time of arrest; no alcohol found in breath test
  • Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods 'needs our help'
  • Tiger arrested on DUI charge in Florida
