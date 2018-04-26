Tiger Woods to play Wells Fargo, TPC in back-to-back weeks

Tiger Woods will play for the first time since the Masters at next week's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, an event he has won but also where he has missed the cut twice in his career.

Woods, 42, officially committed to the event on Thursday as well as the Players Championship, which begins on May 10.

The Wells Fargo will be Woods' seventh start on the PGA Tour in 2018 since returning from spinal fusion surgery performed just over a year ago.

Woods counts the 2007 tournament at Quail Hollow Golf Club as one of his 79 PGA Tour titles but has not played the event since 2012, when he missed the cut with rounds of 71-73. He also missed the cut at Quail Hollow in 2010 following a second-round 79.

This will be his seventh start in the tournament at Quail Hollow, which hosted last year's PGA Championship won by Justin Thomas. Woods missed all of the major championships last year.

The 14-time major champion also announced via Twitter that he will play the Players Championship in two weeks, an event he won twice, including in 2013. He has not played the tournament since 2015.

Woods has four top-12 finishes in seven worldwide starts since his return, including two top-5s. He was second at the Valspar Championshp and fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before finishing tied for 32nd at the Masters.