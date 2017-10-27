Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest

Oct 27, 2017, 1:46 PM ET
PHOTO: Tiger Woods in his police mugshot, Hobe Sound, Fla., May 29, 2017.PlayPalm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Tiger Woods appeared in court this afternoon to plead guilty to reckless driving following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the golfer was found asleep at the wheel in a running Mercedes in Jupiter, Florida. The car was stopped in the right lane and partially in the bike lane. Woods, who allegedly had extremely slow and slurred speech, "stated that he did not know where he was," according to the police report. "Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was."

Woods had two sleep drugs, two painkillers and the active ingredient for marijuana in his system when he was arrested, The Associated Press said.

Today in court Woods said little besides "yes" as he was asked a series of procedural questions from the judge, including if he was voluntarily choosing to take the plea agreement. Woods said "no" when asked if he was currently under any substances that would impair his judgment.

PHOTO: Tiger Woods appears in court, Oct. 27, 2017.WPBF Pool
Tiger Woods appears in court, Oct. 27, 2017.

The golfer also agreed to undergo a 12-month probation diversionary program for first-time offenders and pay a $250 fine.

Woods must complete a DUI school and 50 hours of community service. He will also undergo random drug testing.

PHOTO: Tiger Woods, center right, makes his way into a North County Courthouse courtroom in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Oct. 27, 2017.Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
Tiger Woods, center right, makes his way into a North County Courthouse courtroom in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Oct. 27, 2017.

The judge warned Woods that if he violates his probation in the next 12 months, he could be sent to jail for up to 90 days.

PHOTO: Tiger Woods plays from a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo in Dubai.Francois Nel/Getty Images
Tiger Woods plays from a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo in Dubai.

