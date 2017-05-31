Dashcam footage released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Police in Jupiter, Florida, today released dashcam video from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, which shows the responding officer questioning the golfer and conducting a field sobriety test on him after he was found sleeping in his car.

In the video, Woods first appears in the frame of the dashcam as he places his right foot on the police car, appearing to sway side to side as he attempts to tie his shoe.

The responding officer asks him if he's "all right" and suggests that he "kick" his "shoes off" because he doesn't want the golfer to "fall over."

The officer then instructs Woods to plant his feet next to each other and face him. Woods tells the officer that he was "coming from Jupiter, Florida," and when asked if he knew where he was going, Woods says "no" and that he likes "to drive."

When the officer asks Woods if he had anything to drink or taken any illegal drugs, Woods answers "no." But, when asked if he has taken any medication, Woods then answers "yes."

"Right now, I think that you probably shouldn't be driving, OK?" the officer tells Woods. "You're under the influence of something, whether it be alcohol or something else."

Woods then agrees to a field sobriety test, and the officer shines a red light and instructs Woods to follow the red light with his eyes.

The officer then instructs Woods to walk nine "heel-to-toe" steps on the white line dividing the road, and Woods appears to struggle to maintain his balance, stepping off the line multiple times.

The sobriety test, which also includes Woods reciting the alphabet, continues for several more minutes before Woods is handcuffed and led into the back of the police car.

Dashcam footage of the interior police car shows Woods sitting quietly in the backseat as he is driven to jail.

The golfer was found by police in Jupiter on early Monday morning alone in his car, which was stopped partially in the right lane and partially in the bike lane, police said. The car was running and he was asleep at the wheel, according to a police report.

In the incident report, police also noted there was "fresh damage" to the golfer's car.

"Both drivers' side tires were flat along with minor damage to both respective rims," the incident report said. "There was also minor damage to the front driver`s side bumper and rear bumper, and the passenger rear tail light appeared to be out."

Woods, who allegedly had extremely slow and slurred speech, "stated that he did not know where he was," according to the police report. "Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was."

When the golfer got out of the car, he was swaying and using his arms to balance, the incident report said.

The incident report detailed Woods' movements during the Standardized Field Sobriety Tasks, during which police said his eyes were droopy, his pupils were dilated, and he was often swaying and losing his balance.

Woods told police he takes several prescription medications, according to the police report.

He was administered two Breathalyzer tests and his alcohol level was recorded at 0 on both.

The golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on his own recognizance.

In a statement, Woods blamed the incident on a combination of prescription drugs.

"I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."

Woods recently underwent surgery on his back.