Tim Tebow plays home-run hero as St. Lucie walks off in 7th

Tim Tebow's one-out, solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning off Daytona sent the Class-A St. Lucie Mets to a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory on Thursday night over the Tortugas.

Tebow, who now has a hit in 11 straight games after Thursday's home run, belted the 0-1 fastball from Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer Austin Orewiler over the left-field fence, sending a crowd of 2,667 at First Data Field into a feverish frenzy.

It's Tebow's third home run in 16 Florida State League games following a promotion from Class A Columbia, and his sixth home run in 80 games overall in his first season as a minor leaguer.?

Tebow says it was his first walk-off homer since the district championship game his junior year at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, near Jacksonville. The former Florida quarterback did not play his senior year in order to focus on football.

Tebow has hit safely in 11 straight games and is batting .327 with St. Lucie.

The victory capped a doubleheader sweep for the Mets. Minor league teams commonly play two seven-inning games during doubleheaders.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.