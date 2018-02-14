Tito Francona, former major leaguer and father of Indians manager Terry Francona, dies at age 84

Former major league outfielder Tito Francona, the father of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, died Tuesday night. He was 84.

The Indians announced Francona's death on Wednesday.

"Our hearts ache as truly one of the special men in Cleveland Indians history passed away last night," Indians senior VP of public affairs Bob DiBiasio said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Indians organization, our thoughts and prayers are with Terry and the entire Francona family. For a generation of Cleveland fans, Tito was one of the all-time favorites to wear an Indians uniform. It was certainly a joy the past five years watching Tito and Terry be together around the ballpark. He will be missed."

Tito Francona spent parts of 15 seasons as a player in the majors, including six with Cleveland. He was a career .272 hitter with 125 home runs.