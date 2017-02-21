Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey valued at $500K

Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey, which went missing from his locker after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 51 victory, has an estimated value of $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department.

Police have classified the case as a possible first-degree felony.

"On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriots designated locker room," according to the police report detailing the Feb. 5 incident at NRG Stadium.

News of the missing jersey first surfaced when Brady told team owner Robert Kraft in an on-camera locker room conversation after the game that he was unable to locate the jersey he wore as he led the team to the 34-28 overtime win.

"Someone stole my game jersey," Brady said after kissing Kraft on the cheek.

"You better look online," Kraft responded.

The NFL, which captured the exchange, shared it on Twitter, posting the video with the caption: "Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51."

Brady, listed as the complainant in the Feb. 6 police report, told reporters the day after the game that, "I put it in the bag, and then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know."



It's unclear who estimated the jersey's value.