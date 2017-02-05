Tom Brady says he's playing Super Bowl LI for his mother

HOUSTON --? New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has added motivation entering Super Bowl LI. He wants to win for his ill mother, Gaylnn.

On his weekly radio interview on Westwood One, Brady was asked if he'd like to win for his mother, and he said, "Yes, I would."

Galynn Brady has been dealing with an undisclosed illness for the duration of the 2016 season, and Super Bowl LI is the first game she has attended this season. Brady's father, Tom Sr., attended only one game this season, which was atypical.

Brady has a large family-and-friends contingent supporting him in Houston. Among them are his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and his sisters. Bundchen posted a photo of "Brady's Ladies" on Instagram before the game, with Brady's mom part of the group.

Brady also posted a picture of him with his parents at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Brady acknowledged earlier this week that it has been a difficult year for his family. He became emotional on his first night of Super Bowl week when asked by a 7-year-old reporter about his hero. He choked up as he explained that it is his father.

"That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero because he's someone I look up to every day," Brady said before a noticeable pause.

He then looked down and adjusted the microphone with his right hand. His eyes welled up before he made eye contact with the youngster and simply said, "My dad."