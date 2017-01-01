Trent Baalke on being fired by Niners: 'It was the right thing to do'

49ers general manager Trent Baalke confirmed to a local radio station Sunday that he has been fired.?

"It was the right thing to do," Baalke told KNBR Radio.

"You know, I've been here since 2005, and I have a lot of respect for the organization as a whole, and the ownership, the fan base. It's difficult, but it's the right thing to do."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that San Francisco was expected to make sweeping changes, dismissing both head coach Chip Kelly and Baalke.

When asked whether the organization needed sweeping changes, Baalke told KNBR: "Sometimes you need to reset the culture. When you have a winning culture, which we did in 2011, '12, '13 and '14, a lot of good football players. A lot of memorable games we went through together.

"Then you transition. At some point, those veteran guys move on. Blending in with younger guys, and sometimes it takes a little longer than you'd like. And this is probably one of those situations."

Baalke said he was not surprised by the firing.

"We've done some awful good things," he said. "Some very successful seasons. Unfortunately regret we weren't able to bring a championship to the Bay Area, which they so deserve. I think The Faithful has been great. Wish this organization nothing but the best moving forward. I do see a bright future for them."

Schefter reported that both Kelly and Baalke knew Saturday that their time in San Francisco was coming to an end.

The 49ers declined any comment.

Kelly has three years remaining on his contract and Baalke two.

It shapes up as another dramatic shakeup for the 49ers in which CEO Jed York and executive vice president Paraag Marathe will lead the search for replacements.