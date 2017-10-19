Trimboli scores 22 points in Vermont's 83-78 win over Binghamton

VESTAL, N.Y. -- Mike Trimboli had 22 points and nine assists as the University of Vermont beat Binghamton University 83-78 in America East basketball Wednesday night. It was the Catamounts' fifth straight win over the Bearcats, and it moved them into second place in the conference. Vermont (12-10, 7-3 AE) shot 72 percent in the first half, hitting 13-of-18 shots to take a 36-33 lead at halftime. The Catamounts opened the second half with a 18-2 run to take a 54-35 lead with 14:11 left. The Bearcats responded with a 21-9 run to close to within seven, 63-56, with 8:40 to play. With 2:58 left and Vermont leading 78-69, Binghamton mounted a final 9-2 surge to close the gap to two, 80-78, with 13 seconds remaining. Trimboli converted a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left and Marqus Blakely added another with six seconds left to close out the scoring. Dwayne Jackson scored 19 points off the bench for Binghamton (10-12, 6-4 AE). Mike Gordon had 15 points and Chretien Lukusa added 15. Kyle Cieplicki netted 20 points for Vermont.