TV anchor Mike Shumann allegedly stole Warriors staffer's jacket

A Bay Area reporter who covers the Golden State Warriors has been caught on tape taking a security staffer's jacket after a team practice last week in San Antonio, The Athletic reported Monday.

Mike Shumann, a sports anchor of KGO-TV in San Francisco, is visible on the tape, which ESPN has reviewed. Shumann appears to take a jacket belonging to Ralph Walker, the Warriors' director of team security, as he walks out of the AT&T Center.

Several Warriors players were upset over the way the team handled the incident, as first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN's Chris Haynes. Shumann, who is white, is a former wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and longtime TV reporter in the city, and some players fear he received special treatment.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have an agreement with KGO to provide exclusive interviews with players, interviews that usually have been conducted by Shumann. The Athletic reported the players are now refusing to do those interviews.

A spokesman for KGO on Monday issued the following statement to The Athletic: "We are taking these allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters."

Shumann apologized to individual Warriors players, and The Athletic reported he was sent home from San Antonio after the incident. Shumann was not part of the station's postgame show Sunday night.