UCLA lands grad transfer QB K.J. Carta-Samuels from Washington

Coach Chip Kelly is gaining a new quarterback at? UCLA?after incumbent starter Josh Rosen announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft.

K.J. Carta-Samuels is transferring from? Washington?to be a part of the Bruins program. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible immediately. The move was first reported by 247Sports.com and confirmed to ESPN.

Carta-Samuels, a former ESPN 300 quarterback, announced he would transfer from Washington in December. He finished his career with the Huskies having played in 25 games with 310 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Carta-Samuels joins a UCLA quarterback room that also includes former four-star prospect? Devon Modster and will soon feature ESPN 300 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the current recruiting class. Thompson-Robinson has not signed his national letter of intent, however, so his addition is not official.