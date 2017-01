UConn Huskies' NCAA-record win streak: 93 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's win streak.

Tuesday: at East Carolina (ESPN3, 7 p.m. ET)

UConn 100, Tulane 56: Katie Lou Samuelson had a game-high 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting. Kia Nurse scored 18 points, Napheese Collier added 17 and Gabby Williams 13 for the Huskies.

Don't let UConn's win streak be downplayed

UConn's win streak is one of the most remarkable in the history of sports. We just need to remember that greatness transcends gender, and accomplishments should live in their own world. Ron Sirak ?

It's business as usual for UConn in record-setting win

No matter the setting or what's at stake, the UConn women focus on the big picture. With a historic 91st straight win in hand, the never-satisfied Huskies remain intent on winning title No. 12. Mechelle Voepel ?

UConn has fun matching win streak record

In a game that left Geno Auriemma speechless, the UConn women -- fueled not by pressure but by their joy on court -- played about as well as possible to tie their NCAA record 90-game win streak. Graham Hays ??

What you need to know about UConn

The core four behind UConn's 90 straight wins

Different players help make UConn's 90-game win streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays ??

How has UConn been so good for so long?

The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. But what five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel ?

In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer

The Huskies' win streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel ??

