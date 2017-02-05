UConn Huskies' NCAA-record win streak: 96 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's win streak.

Next game



Sunday: vs. Tulsa (ESPN3, 1 p.m. ET)

No. 96



UConn 97, at Temple 69: Napheesa Collier made 12-of-14 shots -- her only misses were a pair of 3-point attempts -- to score a team-high 25 points, and added 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists. Katie Lou Samuelson added 24 points as the Huskies broke their own NCAA women's basketball record with their 35th consecutive win on the road.

No. 95

UConn 91, Houston 42: Trailing four minutes into the game, the Huskies unleashed a 21-0 run. Gabby Williams again led the way, tallying 19 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 94



UConn 91, East Carolina 44: The Huskies tied yet another NCAA women's basketball record by winning their 34th consecutive game on the road (matching the 34 road wins in a row by UConn from 2001-04). Williams hit seven of 10 shots and tallied 16 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the fifth triple-double in UConn history. Four other Huskies reached double-digit scoring, including Katie Lou Samuelson (20 points) and Napheesa Collier (18 on 8-of-11 shooting).

