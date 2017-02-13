UConn Huskies' NCAA-record winning streak: 100 and counting

Check out espnW's coverage of top-ranked Connecticut's winning streak:

Saturday: at Tulane (ESPN3, 7 p.m. ET)

No. 100



No. 1 UConn 66, No. 6 South Carolina 55: The Huskies extended their NCAA-record winning streak to triple digits behind Gabby Williams' career-high 26 points (she also had 14 rebounds). Napheesa Collier added 18 points for UConn, which hasn't lost since November 2014. Leading scorer Katie Lou Samuelson didn't score in the first half, and junior leader Kia Nurse missed most of the half after aggravating a right ankle injury. But UConn scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 35-29 halftime lead. Samuelson finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Nurse anchors Huskies on historic winning streak

Kia Nurse never thought she'd be able to play somewhere like UConn. Now the junior guard -- one of two Huskies to play in every game of the streak -- is the emotional leader steering the Huskies. Katie Barnes »

Keys to UConn's success

The core four behind UConn's win streak

Different players helped make UConn's winning streaks distinct. But it's no coincidence that Geno Auriemma's coaching staff has remained almost unchanged through the two historic runs. Graham Hays »

How has UConn been so good for so long?

The Huskies own the two longest winning streaks in NCAA hoops history. They have Hall of Fame-level coaching and top-level recruiting. What five other factors go into their sustained success? Mechelle Voepel »

In another historic run, UConn has always had the answer

The Huskies' winning streak has held little drama. Even in games expected to be some of their biggest tests, UConn's trademark run, depth and championship mindset have turned away all comers. Mechelle Voepel »