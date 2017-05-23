Umpires give Yankees manager Joe Girardi chance to make amends

Two days after his ejection at Tropicana Field, punctuated by his covering home plate with dirt, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was back interacting with umpires at Yankee Stadium. Monday night's meeting was much more pleasant.

After coach Tony Pena presented the lineup card to the umpires prior to the Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals, the crew of Mike Estabrook, Marvin Hudson, Dan Bellino and Jerry Layne requested Girardi's presence at home plate.

Once he joined them, the umpires offered Girardi the chance to clean off the plate, which he quickly did with his right hand. The umpires showed their approval as Girardi headed back to the dugout.

There was no ejection for Girardi on Monday night as the Yankees posted a 4-2 win over the Royals.