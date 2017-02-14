U.S. Soccer's Carli Lloyd to join Manchester City - sources

Two-time FIFA player of the year?Carli Lloyd is set to sign a short-term contract to play with Manchester City in the FA Women's Super League, sources confirmed to ESPN FC.

The deal could be officially confirmed as soon as Wednesday, sources said. The deal was earlier reported by the Houston Chronicle, while The Times first reported contract talks last week.

Lloyd, 34, will begin the year in England before returning to the NWSL's Houston Dash after Man City's season end -- as late as June 1 if it reaches the Champions League final.

She will be the third U.S. national team player to sign a deal to play in Europe this winter after Alex Morgan signed with France's Lyon in December, and? Crystal Dunn joined Chelsea last month.

Lloyd moved to Houston after the 2014 season but has missed significant time because of a knee injury, the Women's World Cup and last summer's Olympics. She only played in seven games for the club last season.

The forward has scored?96 goals in 232 appearances for the U.S. and has won FIFA's top individual award for a women's player the past two years.

ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith contributed to this report.