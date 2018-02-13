USA Hockey says Statue of Liberty image on goalie masks approved

The Statue of Liberty logo?from two U.S. goalkeepers' masks have been approved and no modifications are necessary, according to USA Hockey.

USA Hockey had been in talks with the International Olympic Committee after the IOC earlier requested that the logo be removed from the masks, according to a report from USA Today.

The IOC said that no item worn or used by a team may feature "the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity."

Nicole Hensley has a Liberty logo on the left side of her mask, and Alex Rigsby has one on the chin of her mask.

Team USA is scheduled to play the Russian team on Tuesday (7 a.m. ET). Fischer said he expects the issue to be resolved before the game.

Neither Hensley nor Rigsby played in Team USA's 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday. Olympic rookie Maddie Rooney of the University of Minnesota-Duluth got the start.

