Vance Joseph to return as Broncos coach after going 5-11 in first year

Vance Joseph will return as the Denver Broncos' head coach for the 2018 season, team president John Elway announced Monday.

Elway tweeted that he and Joseph talked Monday morning and that the Broncos "believe in Vance as our head coach."

Joseph, 45, guided the Broncos to a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West in his first season as an NFL head coach.

Joseph is the 16th head coach in Broncos franchise history and the first African-American to be hired for the job -- assistant head coach Eric Studesville was Denver's interim head coach for four games in 2010 after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Joseph replaced Gary Kubiak a year ago when Kubiak stepped away from coaching because of health concerns. At the time of Joseph's hiring, Broncos president John Elway called him "a very good football coach and teacher who is ready for this opportunity." Elway also gave Joseph a show of support in mid-November when he publicly said all involved with the Broncos had gotten "a little bit soft."

Elway later said he didn't believe the Broncos were going to make a coaching change during the season, just before Denver snapped an eight-game losing streak on Dec. 10 with a victory over the Jets.

Stability and consistency at quarterback were among the primary reasons for the Broncos' last-place finish this season, as Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler all started games under center.

The Broncos' eight-game losing streak from Oct. 15-Dec. 3 was their longest since 1967; six of those losses were by double digits and four by at least 20 points.