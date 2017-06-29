Venus Williams at fault in fatal June 9 car crash, Florida police say

Police in Florida say tennis star Venus Williams was at fault for a June 9 car crash that led to the death of the passenger in the other vehicle two weeks later.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by ABC,?Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV darted into an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, near her residence. The other driver said she could not stop in time and hit Williams' car.

Williams told police she was trying to make it through the intersection before the light changed but was slowed by traffic and left exposed.

According to the police report, Williams was at fault for violating the right of way of the other vehicle.

No charges have been filed. Palm Beach Gardens police said the crash is under investigation.

According to TMZ Sports, which first reported the crash, the driver's husband sustained head trauma in the crash and was taken to a hospital. He died two weeks later. He was identified as 79-year-old Jerome Barson in the police report.?

The woman driving the vehicle also sustained injuries, her attorney told TMZ Sports.

"This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one," Williams' attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, said in a statement.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon, which begins Monday in England.?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.